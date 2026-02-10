In an all-new adventure set in the world of Disney’s The Owl House, Luz, Eda, King, and the gang return in The Long-Lived King, an original graphic novel cowritten by series creator Dana Terrace.



Set after the events of the series finale, dive deeper into the Boiling Isles than ever before.



King has never fully considered what it means to be a Titan—until now. Burdened by the knowledge that he will outlive his beloved Owl House family, he’s still determined to enjoy every moment he can with them. Even if that means using one of the Collector’s devices to wipe away his sad memories.



But when King accidentally erases Luz’s memories, he must enlist the Collector and Eda to help him recover Luz’s memories and confront their deepest fears along the way. Packed with humor, action, and stunning black-and-white illustrations in a fresh, manga-inspired style, this graphic novel welcomes readers back to The Owl House with an unforgettable adventure.